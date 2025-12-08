“Rebrain Greece” in New York: More than 1,500 Greeks explored the possibility of returning

With an impressive participation of Greeks from the United States and Canada, which exceeded 1,500 people, the fifth consecutive extroversion event of the“Rebrain Greece” action of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, aimed at repatriating Greeks who left our country, mainly during the economic crisis, was held on Sunday, December 7, 2025, in New York City.

During the event, participants, some of whom traveled from as far away as Alaska, California, and Florida, had the opportunity to conduct interviews with 35 leading business groups seeking executives, as well as to learn about professional prospects in the Greek labor market and the incentives that have been established to consider returning to Greece.

The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Niki Kerameos, explained to the interested parties the professional opportunities that have developed in the modern Greek labour market, which has now become particularly attractive and competitive.

At the same time, he stressed that the economic and working conditions that now prevail in our country are very different from those that led them to leave abroad back in the years of the crisis.

The Minister concluded her statement by noting: “Our goal, as the Ministry of Labour, as the Greek government, today is twofold. We want to prove to you that the Greece of today has nothing to do with the Greece you left behind and, secondly, we want to show you great professional opportunities that now exist in our country. The final decision to return is yours. But we, for our part, will do everything in our power – believe me everything in our power – to reclaim you back home again.”.

The event was attended by 35 business groups seeking qualified executives and operating in sectors such as construction and technical, technology, AI, research and development (R&D), IT, manufacturing and production, finance, energy, insurance, legal, shipping, consulting, telecommunications, media and media, tourism and hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and

In detail the participating business groups: AAnG Group, Aegean Airlines, Aktor Group, Alpha Bank, Alter Ego Media S.A, ANTENNA Group, Athens Medical Group, AVAX, Cenergy Holdings, COSMOTE TELEKOM, CrediaBank, DEDDIE, PPC, Deloitte, Ellinikos Xrysos, ElvalHalcor, Hellenic Cables Group, EUNICE Energy Group, Eurobank, EY, Hellenic Healthcare Group, HELLENiQ Energy, IASO Group, IMITHEA MEDICAL GROUP, LAMDA Development, Metlen Energy & Metals, Motor Oil, National Bank of Greece, Papastratos, Pfizer, Piraeus Bank, Qualco Group, THEON Group, TITAN Group and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN).

The event was also attended by Archbishop of America His Eminence Elpidophoros, Vice Prime Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, State Minister of Labour Konstantinos Karagounis, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Charis Theocharis, the Secretary General for Labour Relations Nikos Milapidis, the Secretary General of Hellenes Abroad Maira Mυρογιanni, the Secretary General of the Greek National Tourism Organization Andreas Fiorentinos, the Ambassador of Greece to the USA Katerina Nasika, the Consul General in New York Ifigenia Kanara, the Consul General in Boston, Simeon Tegos, and the Director General of Labor Relations, Health, Safety and Labor Inclusion, Constantine Agrapidas.

