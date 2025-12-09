The audit covers active employees, retirees, spouses, and minor children, with full cross-checks of income and expenses. All legal money flows are examined—such as salaries, sales, inheritances, donations, loans, and actual living expenses.

Special attention is given to loss-making businesses of spouses and real estate purchases, where the true purchase price is verified.

For the first time, digital wallet accounts are systematically checked. Donations, gifts, or loans require full proof.

AADE calls on economic inspectors to thoroughly examine their colleagues, opening full asset files to detect any unjustified wealth increases. Investigations start from scratch for each named employee, demanding proof for every asset change.

The audit involves all employees without exception, using all available data sources—from tax returns to bank and insurance company records.

Unusual or anonymous deposits that don’t match the employee’s wealth profile will be deeply investigated to trace their origin.

If increases in wealth are claimed to come from donations, gifts, or loans, full documentation is mandatory, including tax declarations and financial capability of the donor or lender. AADE rejects any undocumented amounts.

- AADE opens tax inspectors’ assets after named complaints appeared first on - English.