traffic-fees:-clarifications-of-the-hellenic-revenue-service-that-vehicle-owners-need-to-know

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue has issued an updated guide with frequently asked questions and answers on road tax, clarifying important issues that concern thousands of vehicle owners. The deadline for late payment for 2026 expires on 31 December 2025, and in case of late payment, a fine of up to 100% of the fees will be imposed.

Among the key clarifications stand out cases such as:

– Who owes in case of transfer of a vehicle: if a vehicle is sold, the fees must be paid by the seller. In fact, if the documents are filed at the end of one year and the transfer is completed the following year, the seller owes the fees for the transfer year as well.

– Co-ownership: In the case of co-ownership, although forms are issued for each TIN, it is sufficient for only one co-owner to pay the fees. The fees are indivisible, but each co-owner remains jointly liable for the full amount if not paid.

– Change of registration number: when a vehicle registration number is changed, the payment made on the old number is also valid for the new number, as the two numbers are automatically correlated in the system.

– Proportional fees and automatic immobilisation: from 1 April each year, owners of passenger cars and motorcycles can pay proportional fees for specific months (in accordance with article 62A of Law 5177/2025) and if the vehicle is not voluntarily immobilised after the expiry of the period, the immobilisation is automatically imposed by ADSE.

It is noted that from 2025, fines for late payment of traffic fees (i.e. after 31/12) may be paid at a reduced rate as follows:

* If the traffic fees are paid within January of the year to which they relate, a fine equal to 25% of the amount is imposed.

* If the traffic fees are paid in February of the year to which they relate, a fine equal to 50% of the amount shall be imposed.

* In case of payment of the traffic fees after the first two months of the year to which they relate, or non-payment, or payment of only part of the amount due to the taxpayer’s fault, a fine equal to 100% of the amount is imposed from 1 March onwards.

In detail, the full question-and-answer guide of the AADE:

1. Question: If I transfer the vehicle within the current year, do I owe road tax for the next year;

Answer: No. The fees are due up to and including the year of the transfer from the seller.

In cases where documents are filed for the transfer of a vehicle at the end of a year and the transfer takes place in the following year, then the registration fees are due from the seller for that year (year of transfer) as well.

2. Question: I am a co-owner of a vehicle and fee forms have been issued for each TIN. Do all co-owners have to pay them?

Answer: No. The fees are indivisible and it is sufficient for one of the co-owners to pay them. If they are not paid, everyone is jointly liable for the full amount.

3. Question: The registration number has been changed and I have paid the fees prior to the change. Do I owe fees on the new number as well?

Answer: No, because the two numbers are correlated and the payment is valid regardless of which number it was made to.

4. Question: When are fees not due?

Answer: When the vehicle has been immobilized, voluntarily or electronically or by force, before the beginning of the year to which they relate.

5. Question: What are the consequences if the registration fees are not paid on time?

Answer: In addition to the annual traffic fees, there is a fine:

– An amount equal to the fees, if the vehicle is a two-wheeled vehicle/tricycle or a passenger car.

– half of the fees, if the vehicle is a passenger car, lorry or bus

– EUR 30 if the registration fee is less than EUR 30

6. Question: Why is the message “Incomplete data for the calculation of fees” displayed?

Answer: Depending on the type of vehicle, fees are calculated based on engine cubic centimeters (cc), emissions (CO2), gross weight and seating capacity. If the calculation base is not completed, the fees cannot be calculated and you will need to contact the Regional Transport Authority to have the registration corrected.

7. Question: Why does the message “Taxpayer ID does not appear as the owner of the vehicle” appear?

Answer: The VAT number you have filled in is either incorrect (in which case you fill in the correct one), or is shown on the VAT number on the licence different from the owner’s (in which case you contact the Regional Transport Authority), or is different in the data held by our Service (in which case you contact the Tax Office). If neither of the above is the case, then you may be filling in an incorrect registration number.

8. Question: I registered my vehicle today and received my registration. What is the deadline for paying the registration fee for the year of registration?

Answer: Vehicle registration fees must be paid on or before the next business day after the date of the registration permit. The registration fees for the year of registration are always annual.

9. Question: I want to pay registration fees for a specified number of months for a passenger vehicle I.H. or motorcycle I.H. under the provisions of section 62A of the Act. 5177/2025. What should I do?

Answer: As long as your vehicle is immobilized, you have the option from 01/04 of each year to pay proportional registration fees by following the following route: myAADE > Applications > Citizens > Traffic fees without TAXISnet codes, log in to the application, enter your VAT number, registration number, current year and then in the “Fee type” field, enter “Proportional”. Finally, from the “Months” field, the number of months for which the registration fees will be paid must be selected. A period of less than a month is counted as a whole month.

10. Question: The period for which I had paid the pro-rated registration fees has expired and I wish to keep the vehicle for a longer period of time. What should I do?

Answer: If the period for which you had paid the pro-rated registration fees has expired and you wish to extend it, you will have to pay the remaining registration fees from the annual fees. For example, if you have paid the registration fees for five months and you wish to extend the period the vehicle will be in circulation, you must pay the remaining seven months of the year.

11. Question: I had paid prorated registration fees for my vehicle and forgot to immobilize it at the end of the period for which I had paid registration fees. What should I do?

Answer: In this case, from 11/4/2025 onwards, if the vehicle has not been immobilized by the owner or co-owners by the end of the period for which the registration fees were paid, then the vehicle is automatically immobilized by the Independent Revenue Authority after the end of the registration period.

