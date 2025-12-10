exarchos-meets-with-pete-hegseth-on-the-us-greece-energy-agreements

Significant developments are being recorded on the United States-Greece energy front, as discussions held in recent days in Washington indicate that the November agreement between Venture Global and Atlantic See LNG Trade SA (a joint venture between Aktor and DEPA) will not only be expanded, but will form the core of a broader strategic plan.

As reported by Hellas Journal, the meetings took place at the White House, with the participation of top aides to President Donald Trump who handle energy issues. On the Greek side, the head of AKTOR Group, Alexandros Exarchou, participated, accompanied by his close associates.

According to the report, official announcements have not yet been made, as the developments also involve other key regional players. All indications suggest that the announcements will primarily come from the American side.

According to information from Hellas Journal, Mr. Exarchou discussed with White House officials ways to maximize the use of American LNG, not only towards Ukraine and Romania but also to countries in Northern Europe. Infrastructure requirements were also a central topic, with the American side ready to participate in financing.

U.S. interest in the port of Volos remains strong, although it is not the only focus in the American strategy. The discussion did not concern Alexandroupoli, leaving room for the involvement of another strategically important port.

A third critical topic was the maritime transport of LNG, with Mr. Exarchou explicitly requesting the participation of Greek shipowners in the project, as transportation will not rely solely on American vessels. The quantities committed by Venture Global are no longer sufficient for Europe’s needs. As he told -:

“We will need larger quantities than those guaranteed by Venture Global, and for the 2026–2030 period, at least two or three additional suppliers.”

In simple terms, the situation is improving. Greece is rapidly advancing towards becoming a key energy corridor for Europe, strengthening the American aim to quickly reduce reliance on Russian energy.

Ms. Kristi Noem, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, with Aktor CEO Alexandros Exarchou at the Kennedy Center. Photo: Hellas Journal

In the same context, U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary for Europe Joshua Wolz urged Greece to move quickly by enhancing LNG transport infrastructure to utilize the potential of the Vertical Corridor fully. He emphasized that the cessation of Russian energy imports into the EU is a done deal and described the moment as a “huge opportunity” requiring high levels of cooperation and speed.

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Mr. Exarchou at the Kennedy Center, another sign of the growing interest of the American government in energy cooperation with Greece and its private sector.

As revealed by Hellas Journal, this plan initially involved Turkey. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s refusal to halt Russian energy imports paved the way for Greece’s strategic upgrade, which now occupies a central role on the American energy map.

The developments ahead are expected to be critical—and particularly interesting regarding Greece’s role in Europe’s new energy architecture.

