January 2026 pensions: Payments to begin 19 December – Details of the sums and dates

This year, people will see the money for the January 2026 pensions in their accounts earlier this year as EFKA implements a new payment schedule. The goal is a common payment date for main and supplementary pensions, with clear changes to the payment days for salaried and non-salaried employees.

In particular, pensions for employees will be paid on the penultimate working day of the previous month, while for non-employees on the fourth last working day of the previous month

The dates change only in special cases, with a decision by the Board of Directors of EFKA and approval by the Ministry of Labor, while a ministerial decision will define implementation details and issues of benefits not paid each month.

Pensions (main and supplementary) will continue to be paid on the fourth last working day of the previous month, as provided by Law 4387/2016.

Payments on Friday 19 December 2025

New pensioners from 1/1/2017 (law 4387/2016) – All new pensions after 1/1/2017

-OAEE – Non-employees

-OGA – Farmers

-Etaa (non-employees) – Freelancers/scientists

Payments on Monday, 22 December 2025

-IKA – Private sector employees

-NAT – Seafarers

-Public sector – Public sector pensioners

-Other EFKA funds (employees) – Same dates as the public sector

Note that the money from the January 2026 pensions is credited to the bank account of the beneficiary pensioners and appears at the ATM on the previous working day, after 5 pm.

