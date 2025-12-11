Earlier payments of pensions, dates for the Christmas bonus and allowances

To meet the increased needs of households and the market during the Christmas season, key December payments—including pensions, the Christmas bonus, and benefits—will be disbursed earlier than usual. Relevant agencies have finalized the payment schedule to ensure funds are deposited into bank accounts on time.

Details:

Christmas Bonus:

The countdown for the Christmas bonus payment to private sector employees has begun. This year, payments will be made earlier than usual because the statutory deadline of December 21 falls on a Sunday. Employers must therefore complete payments by Friday, December 19, 2025 , at the latest.

The DYPA Christmas gift for unemployed individuals will be paid on December 17, 2025. This amount is calculated pro-rata based on the duration of the unemployment benefit and will be directly credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Eligible recipients include those receiving regular or long-term unemployment benefits or participating in employment and training programs with an annual allowance.

The bonus equals one full monthly unemployment benefit (EUR 540), adjusted after the minimum wage increase from April 1, 2025. This applies to those who began receiving benefits between May 1 and December 31, 2025.

All employees in dependent employment are entitled to the Christmas bonus, equal to one month’s salary for salaried workers or 25 days’ pay for daily wage earners.

Calculate Your Christmas Bonus:

Use the KEPEA/GSEE online tools:

Standard calculation

For rotational work

Reminder: Payment of the Christmas bonus is mandatory for all employers.

Rent Refund:

Amended tax returns filed by December 12 will be paid by December 30, while those filed by December 30 will be paid by January 15, 2026. Beneficiaries who have not yet provided their IBAN are urged to do so immediately to receive their entitled aid. It is estimated that fewer than 1% of beneficiaries incorrectly declared monthly rather than annual expenses in the relevant tax forms.

For assistance, beneficiaries can contact AADE at 1521 or submit inquiries online at 1521.aade.gr under Social Policy > Benefits > Housing Programs > Rent Reimbursement.

The sixth and final installment of the 2025 A21 child benefit will be paid before Christmas. Beneficiaries should ensure their applications are finalized and approved. Applications saved temporarily but not submitted will not be processed.

January 2026 pensions, which will be paid before Christmas, will include an annual gross increase of approximately 2.4%. Pensioners will see monthly increases ranging from about €12 for pensions of €500 to up to €65 for pensions around €2,700. Specifically: On Friday, December 19 , non-salaried pensioners will receive payments from e-EFKA for the former OAEE, OGA, and ETAA funds. On Monday, December 22 , payments will be made to non-salaried pensioners from the former OTE, PPC, NAT, Public Sector, IKA-ETAM, banks, EBRD-MME, TSEAP-GSEO, TSP-ISAP, and EBRD funds.

