Greek consumers cautiously optimistic according to a survey

Indications of cautious optimism among Greek consumers, but also the need for strengthening of confidence on the part of businesses, according to the new, fifth edition of the research of EY Greece, EY Future Consumer Index Greece 2025.

The survey was conducted among a sample of 500 Greek consumers, from 15 to 20 October 2025, and is part of EY’s wider series of global surveys, Future Consumer Index.

More specifically, prolonged inflation and global economic uncertainty continue to affect Greek consumers. However, the survey records some signs of easing concerns and a decompression in consumption. Concerns about the rising cost of living (64%) and personal finances (56%) remain dominant, but in decline from last year (69% and 63%, respectively). Also receding for the first time this year are indicators that capture the impact of economic pressure on consumption, such as difficulty shopping due to rising costs (51%, down from 59% in 2024), buying only necessities (43%, down from 50%), and difficulty meeting basic expenses (15%, down from 21%).

High, but down from previous years, percentages of consumers still say they will cut back on spending on most items in the next four months. At the same time, the percentage of respondents who plan to spend more, mostly on basic food and daily nutrition, but also on personal care items, is strengthening.

At the same time, for the first time, the percentage of consumers who expect their financial situation to improve over the next 12 months (27%, up from 22% last year) exceeds the percentage who expect it to worsen (25%, up from 29%).

Consumers’ multichannel behaviour is strengthening as the parallel use of physical stores and the internet broadens choice. The majority of consumers “research” before buying, and the physical store remains dominant, while fully digital shopping (research and purchase exclusively online) is limited to around 10%.

Best price is the dominant criterion for choosing a retailer for the majority of consumers, with discounts and offers and convenient store location following. Conversely, when choosing a product, consumers seem to factor in a number of key factors that define the “value” of the purchase: price, quality, whether it is healthy/makes good, availability, and the brand itself.

As in all previous editions, there is an increased tendency for consumers to change the brands they buy. This decision is mainly driven by the search for a better price. At the same time, however, he is open to trying new brands, as he is impressed by a new brand and, often, he does not see a substantial difference in quality.

In order to get more value from their purchases, consumers choose cheaper brands of similar quality (43%), buy from discount stores or supermarkets (41%), put off buying until products go on sale (37%), and turn to private label products (36%).

26% of respondents, up from 37% last year, say they are buying more private label products, while 70% now only buy branded products when they are on sale or on offer. At the same time, four in five consumers (79%) have noticed that some brands have reduced their packaging size while their prices are the same or higher – the “shrinkflation” phenomenon.

The home continues to be the center around which consumer behaviors and decisions are shaped, a trend that began during the pandemic and continues to strengthen. Participants say they plan to cook more at home (49%), spend more time (47%) , and have more fun (40%) there in the future.

Despite the dominant role of the price criterion when choosing a store and/or brand, the service experience still has a significant impact on consumer decisions. 74% say they have switched brands or stores because of poor service, while 65% would recommend a company to others, primarily based on how well they were served, regardless of price.

Digital shopping and online transactions are now integrated into the lives of Greek consumers, mainly in the financial sector and banking (92% frequent or occasional use), and less so in customer service (80%) and online product purchases (74%).

At the same time, consumers consider security to be particularly important in their online shopping, with 56% saying that cybersecurity is their top priority when shopping online. They are particularly concerned about the possibility of their card details being stolen (72%), personal data being leaked (64%), and their privacy being breached by companies (63%).

Greek consumers are gradually becoming familiar with artificial intelligence (AI), as they say they have some (52%) or good (28%) knowledge of what it is and how it is used. Greater understanding has also boosted consumer confidence in the technology, with more than half of respondents saying they have complete or moderate confidence in most AI applications. However, many still do not trust it, particularly for applications involving sensitive financial or medical data.

Eight in ten prefer human assistance over digital assistants when they need service or support. The need for human engagement remains important at all stages of the customer journey, but manifests itself much more strongly after purchase, for questions and complaints (64%) or for product and money back (67%).

