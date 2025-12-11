heating-allowance:-who-will-receive-up-to-1,200-euros,-when-the-first-payments-will-be-made

The first payment will be made by December 23, 2025, and the second installment will follow by May 2026, covering the remaining amount.

Allowance Amounts

Beneficiaries who applied for the heating allowance will receive between €100 and €800. In areas with very low temperatures, the amount can reach up to €1,200.

Who Is Eligible for the Allowance

The allowance applies to those who use the following for heating:

Heating oil

Natural gas

LPG

Firewood or pellets

District heating

Electricity

The allowance applies only to the main residence (owned, rented, or provided free of charge). It is not available to guests, residents of luxury properties, or those who do not meet the financial eligibility criteria.

Subsidized Fuel Purchases and Eligible Time Periods

Heating oil: Purchases from October 15, 2025, onward, with a reference price of €1.14/litre

Natural gas, electricity, and other heating systems: Purchases from October 1, 2025, onward

Firewood and pellets: Purchases from June 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026

When Is the Heating Allowance Paid?

Payments will be made through banks in three installments:

By December 23, 2025: Advance payment for purchases invoiced up to November 30, 2025, provided all necessary data was registered by December 5, 2025.

By May 29, 2026: Payment for purchases of natural gas, heating oil, and electricity invoiced up to April 15, 2026, and for firewood and pellets bought between June 1, 2025, and April 15, 2026, with mandatory data entry by April 30, 2026.

By July 31, 2026: Additional payment for natural gas and district heating consumption between October 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

Important Information for Beneficiaries

The heating allowance is tax-free, non-confiscatable, not offset against state debts, and exempt from any withholding.

The Joint Ministerial Decision details the control procedures, the objection process, and penalties for undue payments.

