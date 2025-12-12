EU: Agreement on €3 fee for small parcels from China in 2026 – Shein and Temu in the spotlight

The European Union is moving forward with higher charges on small parcels beginning next year, aiming to curb the massive influx of packages that come primarily from China.

EU finance ministers agreed on Friday to impose a temporary fee of €3 per parcel starting in July, before permanent tariffs take effect two years later. The decision comes amid an explosive increase in shipments from Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Shein and Temu—an evolution that has sparked strong reactions among European businesses.

It is noted that ministers had already agreed last month to abolish the rule that allowed duty-free entry of goods worth up to €150 into the EU.

The new rules are not expected to be fully implemented before 2028, when the new European customs data hub becomes operational. However, following an initiative by France, a transitional mechanism was adopted so the temporary fee can be applied earlier.

“We want a more level playing field,” said Denmark’s Minister of Economy, Stephanie Lose, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, emphasizing that these imports create serious problems for European companies.

Explosion in shipments and concerns about quality

According to EU data, between 2023 and 2024 the number of e-commerce parcels from China valued under €150 more than doubled—from 1.9 billion to 4.2 billion packages. These parcels accounted for 91% of all small shipments entering the EU in 2024.

“We are seeing more and more low-quality products flooding our market, failing to meet quality, consumer protection, or environmental standards, while also creating cheap competition,” stated German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, adding that the rapid implementation of these measures is necessary.

