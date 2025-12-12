okal Group (Ionian Kalk S.A.) holds a leading position in Greece and the Balkans and ranks among the top producers of calcium carbonate in Europe, with three production units located in Kefalonia, Athens, and Kavala. It is a material used in a wide range of industrial applications (plastics, paints, paper), as well as in pharmaceuticals, food, and many other products.

With a production capacity of 500,000 tons annually, it is one of the most outward-looking Greek companies, exporting to more than 60 countries.

It specializes in the production of fine-grain products made from amorphous calcium carbonate, while also producing and trading products made from crystalline calcium carbonate and talc. Thus, it now offers a wide product range that practically covers all applications where calcium carbonate and talc are used.

Its key competitive advantage is its privately owned deposit of amorphous calcium carbonate in Kefalonia, which is considered unique for its very high chemical purity in calcium carbonate, absence of metal oxides such as silicon dioxide and magnesium carbonate, and absence of heavy metals. It is, as noted, a limestone with relatively low hardness and exceptional whiteness—characteristics that make it an excellent raw material for many applications, offering unique benefits to final products.

- Kalafatis Family: A “quiet” leader exporting to more than 60 countries appeared first on - English.