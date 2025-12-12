Stock Exchange: Selective positioning and balance exercises above 2,100 points

The positive momentum is maintained in the Greek stock market, which is favored by the “tailwind” blowing in the international markets due to the year-end rally underway. The General Index is hovering above 2,100 points and is within striking distance of this year’s highs.

Specifically, in Friday’s (12/12) session, the GC is up +0.06% to trade at 2,107.14 points. The range of the index is set at around 7 points, which has so far moved between 2,106.22 (daily low) and 2,113.44 (daily high).

Athens Avenue reacted yesterday after the two-day decline that preceded it, returning again above 2,100 points. It reached, in this way, about -1% from the year’s high of 2,126.18 points. December’s gains exceeded +1% and 2025’s +43%. At the same time, the HA will record a consecutive weekly rise on Thursday if it does not lose more than -0.05%, i.e., does not retreat below 2,104.74 points (closing Friday, December 5).

