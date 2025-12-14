shops-are-open-today,-the-market-is-open-during-festive-hours

The market has begun to move to the rhythm of Christmas, with extended holiday shopping hours in effect since midweek. Stores will remain open on all three Sundays leading up to New Year’s Day, giving consumers additional time to complete their holiday purchases.

Today, Sunday, December 14, stores are expected to operate from approximately 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as part of the holiday schedule. However, opening hours may vary, as department stores and large retail chains may remain open until as late as 8:00 p.m.

Retailers are hoping that the extended hours will provide some relief for seasonal sales. This year’s holiday period also appears to coincide with a cautious improvement in consumer sentiment. According to the latest EY Future Consumer Index Greece 2025 survey, the overall mood is beginning to improve, albeit gradually.

As Thanos Mavros, partner at EY Greece and head of the Consumer Products and Retail Sector in Southeastern Europe, told APE-MPE, “After five years of intense economic uncertainty, we are seeing the first tentative signs of renewed optimism and a gradual easing of pressure on consumer spending.”

The survey indicates that a growing number of consumers expect their financial situation to improve in the coming months, while fewer plan to cut back on Christmas spending. At the same time, the share of consumers intending to spend more has risen from 4% to 13%, driven mainly by younger age groups.

Despite the improving mood, confidence remains a key challenge for the market. Consumers are increasingly demanding transparency and fair practices, particularly during promotional periods.

The rising cost of living and personal financial pressures remain major concerns for consumers. However, for the first time this year, the percentage of consumers who believe their financial situation will improve over the next 12 months exceeds those who expect it to worsen.

This shift in sentiment is also reflected in holiday spending intentions. This Christmas, Greek consumers expect to spend primarily on food and beverages, followed by clothing and accessories, while spending on experiences remains a lower priority.

To strengthen and sustain this cautious optimism, businesses must place trust at the core of their strategy through transparent pricing, honest communication, and consistent delivery of value.

Holiday Shopping Hours

Athens & Piraeus

Weekdays: As per standard operating hour

Saturdays: 09:00 – 16:00

Sundays (December 14, 21 & 28): 11:00 – 18:00

December 24 & 31: 09:00 – 18:00

Thessaloniki

Weekdays: 10:00 – 21:00

Saturdays: 10:00 – 18:00

Sundays: 11:00 – 18:00

Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve: 10:00 – 18:00

Please note: Opening hours are indicative and optional. Each business may determine its operating hours within the legal framework (up to 21:00 on weekdays and 11:00–20:00 on Sundays).

Shops will remain closed on December 25, December 26, and January 1.

