At a time when international investors are looking for markets with a clear signal, a clear position in the indices, and sufficient security depth, Greece stands out. According to Bank of America Global Research’s strategic analysis of the Emerging Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, the Greek market registers the largest overweight relative to the regional index, confirming that it remains a key choice in international portfolios.

Bank of America data shows that Greece ranks first in terms of overweighting among markets in the region, outperforming countries such as Hungary and Turkey. This picture is linked to strengthening inflows to the region and improving international investment sentiment, in an environment of a retreating dollar and easing concerns about the global macroeconomic backdrop.

For Bank of America, Greece is not a regional exception, but a market with a stable and long-standing presence in the indices, making it attractive for institutional portfolios with a longer-term horizon.

The country’s strong position is accompanied by clear corporate references. Nine Greek listed companies are explicitly included in the report, covering key sectors of the economy.

- Greece tops Bank of America’s list – The 9 stocks it chooses appeared first on - English.