Aktor: Bond debuts on the Athens Exchange – Statements by Exarchou and Kontopoulos

AKTOR Group proceeded, for the first time in its history, with the issuance of a bond loan, aiming—by strengthening its capital base—to seize opportunities for further growth and to create additional value for its shareholders. AKTOR is a characteristic example of a listed company that consistently utilizes the financing tools offered by the Stock Exchange. Over the course of its market presence, it has raised €550 million, nearly €500 million of which in recent years, since January 2022,” said Giannos Kontopoulos, CEO of the Athens Stock Exchange Group.

Mr. Alexandros Exarchou, Chairman of the Board and CEO of AKTOR Group, stated:

“Today is an important day for the AKTOR Group. We completed the issuance of a significant common bond loan, whose bonds are now being traded on the Athens Stock Exchange. This was a major undertaking, made possible thanks to all those who worked tirelessly to ensure the successful issuance of our bonds, as well as the trust shown in our growth strategy by thousands of individual bondholders. The Athens Stock Exchange is a key institution for capital raising and a catalyst for the development of businesses and the Greek economy.”

Finally, the Chair of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Vasiliki Lazarakou, noted:

“The commencement of trading of AKTOR’s corporate bond on the Athens Stock Exchange represents another positive development for the momentum of the Greek capital market. The oversubscription of the issue, with the participation of a large number of private investors, reflects investor confidence in AKTOR and, at the same time, highlights the Athens Exchange’s corporate bond market as a significant alternative source of financing. The Capital Market Commission will continue to support such growth-oriented initiatives.”

