Payments of 487.9 million euros from OPEKEPE and ELGA – Payments to farmers for 2025 reach 3.2 billion euros

The Ministry of Rural Development and Food, OPEKEPE, and ELGA announce further payments of 487.9 million euros being made today to 485,896 unique beneficiaries.

Thus, payments made to farmers from January 1, 2025, until today amount to 3.2 billion euros, with about 600 million euros expected to be paid by the end of the month.

Detailed payments are being made today by OPEKEPE and ELGA:

208.6 million euros to settle the Basic Aid to 482,853 beneficiaries. Previously, 363.4 million euros were paid as an advance to 471,833 beneficiaries. Therefore, the total payment for Basic Aid 2025 amounts to 572 million euros.

142.9 million euros to 285,214 beneficiaries for the Supplementary Support of the Redistributive Income for Sustainability. After checks are completed, the possibility of increasing the unit aid amount will be reassessed according to the CAP 2023-2027 agreements, aiming to increase budget absorption up to 174 million euros.

14.9 million euros to 33,473 beneficiaries for the Young Farmers Support. This concerns “old” beneficiaries admitted between 2021-2024. After administrative checks of education levels for 14,395 potential new beneficiaries, eligible ones will be included and paid by June 30, 2026.

121.5 million euros to 27,605 beneficiaries paid by ELGA as a 75% advance on damage assessments for 2025. This payment follows Law 5261/2025, approved by the Government and published on December 15, 2025.

It is emphasized that the Basic Aid settlement includes a part of supplementary allocation for livestock farmers who were disadvantaged by the mathematical distribution formula but met the eligibility criteria.

