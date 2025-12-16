stavros-katsikadis:-marinas,-a-“key”-to-strong-and-competitive-maritime-tourism-(pic)

The decisive role of the maritime economy in shaping a modern and competitive Greek tourism model was highlighted at the “Greek Tourism” Conference, held yesterday with the participation of representatives from the market and infrastructure sectors.

On the panel entitled “The Maritime Pillar as a Unified Strategy: Synergies in Ports, Marinas, Coastal Shipping, Cruising and Yachting,” Stavros Katsikadis, Managing Director of LAMDA Marinas Investments S.M.S.A. and Chairman of the Board of the Greek Marinas Association, underlined the need for an integrated national plan that will connect critical infrastructure and services into a single, functional system.

As he emphasized, the development of modern, sustainable and technologically upgraded marinas is a key lever of economic activity at both local and national levels. At the same time, he pointed out that coordinated investments and service upgrades are required across both mainland and island Greece, so that the country can fully leverage its comparative advantage at sea.

“The development of marinas is a strategic pillar for Greek tourism and the economy. It creates jobs, strengthens local businesses and attracts international visitors,” Mr. Katsikadis noted, adding that simplifying procedures and investing in new, sustainable infrastructure should be top priorities. As he said, the goal is for Greece to operate as a leading maritime destination throughout the year, not only seasonally.

He also made special reference to the dynamics of leisure boating tourism, noting that visitors who travel by boat spend, on average, up to five times more than tourists following the traditional hotel-based model. “This fact alone shows that maritime tourism must be assessed differently and given the attention it deserves,” he stated.

The discussion at the conference concluded that maritime tourism has strong growth potential and significant added value for the Greek economy, provided it is supported by coherent planning, stable investments and meaningful cooperation between the public and private sectors.

