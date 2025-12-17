According to organizers, Eric Trump will serve as the keynote speaker and guest of honor at Davos Lodge/Greek House Davos 2026. The event will take place from January 19 to 23, 2026, in Davos, coinciding with the World Economic Forum week.

Celebrating its fifth year, Davos Lodge will be hosted at the upgraded Hotel Cresta Sun, located at Talstrasse 52. It is an independent dialogue platform that has become a meeting point for global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovation executives.

The central theme for the 2026 event is “Partnerships for a Better Future,” focusing on exploring collaborative solutions to critical issues in geopolitics, the global economy, technology, and the environment.

Within this framework, Eric Trump is expected to participate in and lead discussions on international markets and geopolitical shifts, leveraging his expertise in real estate, hospitality, development, and emerging investment tools such as cryptocurrencies. As Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, he has overseen operations in Trump Golf, Trump Hotels, and Trump Winery, and has been involved in major business deals, including the sale of Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, he is actively involved in financial initiatives and charitable activities, notably raising over $50 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A Georgetown University graduate and bestselling author, he also serves as a consultant in political campaigns.

Davos Lodge operates as an independent nonprofit organization aimed at enhancing dialogue among governments, businesses, academia, charitable organizations, and civil society. The 2026 event will feature a main stage, B2B meeting spaces, and a specially designed media studio.

- Eric Trump to be keynote speaker and Guest of Honor at Davos Lodge/Greek House 2026 appeared first on - English.