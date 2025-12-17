kyriakos-pierrakakis:-the-banking-system-will-play-a-very-important-role-in-the-transformation-of-greece-and-europe

The Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, describes the completion of 100 years of Alpha Bank’s presence on the Athens Stock Exchange as a “milestone for the Greek economy.”

In a post on social media, Mr. Pierrakakis emphasizes that “from its founding to the present day, the bank’s course has been inextricably linked with the major phases of the country’s development,” underlining—also in his capacity as President of the Eurogroup—that in a European environment of increased liquidity and cross-border cooperation, “the banking system will have a very important role to play.”

In his message, the minister points out that “the Greek Government believes that a reliable and competitive banking system, which enhances the financing of the Greek economy with transparency and stability, constitutes a cornerstone of growth,” concluding with the wish that “Alpha Bank will continue to play a leading role in the new phase of transformation not only of the country, but of Europe as a whole.”

