morgan-stanley:-why-greek-equities-will-continue-to-lead-in-2026

Greece is preparing to enter a new phase of recognition by international markets, with Greek equities gradually returning to the attention of developed market investors through 2026. According to Morgan Stanley’s analysis, the key catalyst is none other than the impending changes in the country’s weighting in international indices, coupled with a macroeconomic and political environment that stands out positively at the European level.

The FTSE’s decision to upgrade Greece to developed market status, effective September 2026, paves the way for a broader review of the country’s position in the indices. Meanwhile, index builder STOXX is reviewing Greece’s inclusion on its watch list in April, while the MSCI is likely to launch a formal consultation on a possible future upgrade in the summer. These moves, Morgan Stanley notes, create an environment of increased visibility for the Greek market, even if most developed market investors have not yet actively positioned themselves in the narrative.

On a macroeconomic level, Greece stands out within the Eurozone. Real GDP growth is running at around twice the eurozone average, with investment and private consumption as key drivers. The inflow and gradual absorption of Recovery Fund resources acts as a steady source of investment support, while the time lag between disbursement and absorption of funds suggests that this momentum does not run out in 2026 but extends beyond. At the same time, tax cuts are boosting disposable income, supporting consumption in an environment of increased resilience.

