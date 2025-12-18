Lamda and Athens Medical Group agreement for the development of a healthcare park at the Ellinikon

LAMDA Development, through its subsidiary HELLINIKON S.A., and the Athens Medical Group have signed an exclusive strategic agreement for the creation of a model, ultra-modern Healthcare Park at The Ellinikon. This follows the initial Memorandum of Understanding signed on April 10, 2024, and the signing of a Preliminary Commercial Lease Agreement. This collaboration further strengthens the development of the new sustainable city at The Ellinikon, with a focus on the quality of life of its residents and visitors.

The Healthcare Park will be developed in accordance with international standards, in a prime location, and will be in immediate proximity to The Ellinikon Mall. The agreement provides for the development of a standalone and functionally independent building complex, with a total above-ground area of approximately 6,000 sq.m., with completion scheduled by the end of 2028.

LAMDA Development, through HELLINIKON S.A., will undertake the development and construction of the project, which will be leased to the Athens Medical Group for an initial period of ten (10) years, with an option for extension.

The model Healthcare Park will host a wide range of top-quality and innovative healthcare and wellness services, with a central role given to the creation of a Specialized Longevity and Anti-Aging Center, which constitutes a key pillar of the overall development. The Center will incorporate the most modern international practices and scientific advances in medicine, with an emphasis on prevention, personalized healthcare, and a holistic approach to wellness, responding to the steadily growing global demand for high-quality healthy aging services and improved quality of life.

At the same time, the Healthcare Park will include, among other facilities:

• A primary healthcare unit for diagnostic and medical examinations, as well as the provision of 24-hour emergency services, covering the increased needs of residents and visitors of The Ellinikon.

• Day Care Units in fields such as Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery, and others.

Odysseas Athanasiou, CEO of LAMDA Development, stated:

“The signing of the binding agreement with the Athens Medical Group confirms the trust of a leading institutional partner in The Ellinikon and in its long-term planning.”

Dr. Vassilis G. Apostolopoulos, CEO of the Athens Medical Group, stated:

“Our strategic cooperation with LAMDA Development within the framework of The Ellinikon marks a significant milestone for the Athens Medical Group. Through our exclusive participation with the Healthcare Park in a project of such large scale and international reach, we strengthen our position as a key contributor to the planning and development of the new sustainable city. Our commitment to innovation, service quality, and the provision of integrated healthcare confirms our strategic objective of linking the Group’s business growth with long-term progress and benefit for Greek society.”

Central photo, from left:

Giorgos Zerdilas, General Director of the Athens Medical Group; Odysseas Athanasiou, CEO of LAMDA Development; Dr. Vassilis G. Apostolopoulos, CEO of the Athens Medical Group; Thodoris Gavriilidis, Chief Investment Officer of LAMDA Development.

