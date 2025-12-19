AADE: QR Code and Barcode for easy and fast debt payments

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is upgrading and simplifying taxpayers’ transactions by adding QR Code and Barcode options for the payment of debts.

This new functionality has been integrated into the generated digital file, following relevant requests from payment service providers.

These new additions aim to simplify and speed up the payment process, ensuring:

Easy & Fast Scanning: The Barcode and QR Code allow for rapid scanning of the Debt Identity and Regulated Debt Identity (TO, TRO) via the corresponding scanners at physical payment service points (e.g. banks, Hellenic Post/ELTA, etc.).

Error Reduction: The new feature significantly reduces typing errors when entering the payment identity, which often lead to invalid transactions, causing inconvenience to the tax administration, payment providers, and debtors themselves.

It is also recalled that through the myAADE digital portal (myaade.gov.gr) or the myAADEapp, under the option My Account (Debts, Payments & Refunds), taxpayers can pay their debts easily and quickly via card or IRIS, with immediate crediting of the payment.

For further clarifications and information regarding the procedure, interested parties can contact the AADE Taxpayer Service Center (my1521):

By phone: 1521, free of charge, Monday to Friday, 7:00–20:00

1521, free of charge, Monday to Friday, 7:00–20:00 Digitally: via the my1521 platform (24/7), selecting Public Revenue Collection Issues.

