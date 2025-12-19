DBRS: Stable growth trajectory for Greece until 2027 – Improvement in the labour market

The Greek economy remains on track for sustained growth, according to Morningstar DBRS’s updated key macroeconomic estimates, as reflected in the December 2025 update for the countries covered by the Morningstar DBRS. The new forecasts incorporate the latest revisions to the international consensus and now extend to 2027, without signaling a material change to the baseline scenario for Greece.

For 2025, DBRS maintains its estimate forGreek GDP growth at 2.0%, unchanged from its previous September assessment. For 2026, the forecast is revised marginally upward to 2.0%, up 0.2 percentage points, confirming the picture of resilient growth in an environment of mild slowdown in other European economies. For 2027, the growth rate is placed at 1.9%, reflecting, according to the house’s methodology, a path of convergence towards the estimated optimal level of output (potential output) of the economy.

On thelabour market side, DBRS records a gradual deceleration of unemployment in the coming years. For 2025, the unemployment rate in Greece is estimated at 8.9%, up 0.3 percentage points from the previous estimate. For 2026, a further decline to 8.2% is projected, with a slight upward revision of 0.2 percentage points, while for 2027, unemployment is expected to be 7.8%. This picture fits into the broader European context, where, according to the house, unemployment rates are moving down overall or remaining stable at historically low levels.

