Kimberly Guilfoyle: The US invests in projects that bring real benefits to Greece

In an atmosphere of optimism, the ceremony for the signing of the contract for the construction of tugboats was held at the Elefsina Shipyards, in the presence of the United States Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the President and CEO of ONEX, Panos Xenokostas and the Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias and Pavlos Xiradakis, CEO of MEGATAGS Group. The agreement concerns the construction of two plus two tugs by ONEX for MEGATAGS.

The US Ambassador was the first to speak, who emphasized the importance of the project both for the shipbuilding industry and for Greek-American relations. As she stressed, the ceremony of cutting the first steel marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Greek shipbuilding industry and is not just a business milestone, but proof of the stable cooperation between Greece and the United States.

Guilfoyle stressed that the new generation tugs will enhance the safety and capabilities of Greek ports, while creating new jobs and supporting economic growth. He also noted that the project is in line with Greece’s vision for modern and safe port infrastructure and highlighted the expertise available in the country. He made special reference to the funding from the US DFC, noting that the US invests in projects that offer tangible benefits for both nations. He said the regeneration of the Elefsina Shipyards is the result of specific commitments that have been kept in practice.

ONEX President and CEO Panos Xenokostas then spoke, describing today’s day as particularly important, as it is the first contract for the construction of new ships for Greek customers in decades. He referred to the restart of the shipyards in less than three years and the contribution of the employees, stressing that the renaissance of Greek shipyards is based on their work and perseverance. He thanked both the US and Greek governments for their support, stressing that ONEX prefers to speak through its work and not with words.

Shipping Minister Vassilis Kikilias took the floor, noting that the signing of the contract opens the way for new investments in the shipbuilding sector, always within the framework of Greek and European legislation. He stressed the importance of enhancing safety in ports and seas and described today’s agreement as a symbol of development, investment and substantial cooperation between Greece and the United States in the shipping sector.

Finally, Pavlos Xirafakis said, “The choice of ONEX shipyards for the construction of the new modern tugboats of MEGATUGS Group reflects our confidence in the capabilities of the Greek shipbuilding industry, as well as in the human resources and know-how that support it. With today’s agreement, we are actively and first to support the revival of Greek shipyards, investing in modern tugs of high standards that substantially enhance safety and operational competence in the Greek and international seas.”

