The meeting was the last under Canada’s presidency, with France set to take over the chairmanship.

The newly elected President of the Eurogroup thanked Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne for his leadership and expressed his expectation for continued cooperation with the French side and Roland Lescure.

“Today I participated in the final meeting of the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under the Canadian presidency. I would like to thank François-Philippe Champagne for his leadership throughout this year and I look forward to working next year with Roland Lescure under France’s G7 presidency,” he wrote in his post.

- Pierrakakis attends G7 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors appeared first on - English.