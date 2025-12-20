The Trump family invited to a Greek house in Davos – Contacts with Greek business leaders and a private dinner at the Cresta hotel

The news that the son of the U.S. president and head of the Trump Organization, Eric Trump, is the guest of honor at the Greek House in Davos—along with the presence of his father himself—has led some of the world’s wealthiest people to say that, thanks to one woman, Greece managed to become the talk of the town at the most important economic conference on the planet.

In the heart of Davos, where global developments take shape and the world’s most powerful figures gather within the framework of the World Economic Forum, the Greek House Davos, under the umbrella of the Davos Lodge, is preparing to host an event that is already being described as the strongest and most talked-about of this year.

The presence of Eric Trump, as well as his father Donald Trump, during the Forum’s proceedings lends special weight to this year’s event, confirming the global character and international appeal of the Greek House.

The events, meetings, and speeches will take place from January 19 to January 23.

“The Davos Lodge and the Greek House Davos have been established as key meeting points for political leaders, top business executives, investors, and institutional figures from around the world,” says Eirini Vantaraki, the driving force behind the Greek House—the Greek woman who maintains friendly relations with heads of state, ministers, and investors worldwide. She has the ability to bring people together, contributing to business synergies, something she will once again do at the upcoming Economic Forum.

“During these five days, multiple thematic events will take place, high-level official and private dinners, closed discussions, as well as dozens of targeted B2B (Business to Business) and B2G (Business to Government) meetings.”

The program has been designed to strengthen meaningful connections between businesses, investors, and government representatives, effectively turning the Greek House Davos—and by extension Greece—into a real decision-making hub.

The central figure on the Greek side at this year’s event is a surprise guest: Eric Trump, son of the U.S. president and head of the Trump Organization, who on Thursday, January 21 at 7 p.m., in front of the world’s most powerful figures, will present his views by analyzing the topic Global Shifts – Opportunities in Developed Markets.

In his speech, Eric Trump is expected to refer to global economic shifts, new investment opportunities in developed markets, as well as the role played by strategic stability, real estate, energy, and business innovation in the new global reality.

The discussion will take place in a strictly closed circle, with invited leaders from the international business and political scene. Rumors suggest that his father will also be present, under extremely tight security measures.

Immediately afterward, a private dinner featuring Mediterranean cuisine will follow. The dinner will be held in the grand hall of the Cresta Hotel, offering an environment of high discretion, where substantive discussions and strategic contacts will be developed.

Eirini Vantaraki emphasizes:

“The presence of both Eric and Donald Trump in Davos further enhances the international visibility of the Greek House Davos and underscores its importance as a global meeting point. This year, particular emphasis is placed on strengthening Greek-American relations, through targeted meetings, panels, and private contacts that open new avenues of cooperation for Greek entrepreneurship.”

Guest List Featuring Forbes Names

The Trump name alone was enough to make demand for an invitation to the Greek House events sell out.

Among those who have already confirmed their participation are giants and billionaires such as -, Standard Land S.A., and Goldman Sachs.

Participation has also been secured by princes from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Czech billionaire Luděk Sekyra—active in real estate, with a personal fortune of €19.7 billion—and the Russian-Swiss Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, a Forbes-listed figure familiar to the Greek public from her intention to purchase the port of Thessaloniki. Some Greeks will also attend the Greek House Davos, including Alexandros Exarchou.

“With this unique combination of individuals, companies, and institutions, as well as a multi-day program full of dinners, meetings, and high-level events, the Greek House Davos unquestionably emerges as the strongest, most talked-about, and most influential event in Davos this year,” says Eirini Vantaraki. When asked what the secret behind the Greek success of Greek House Davos 2025 is, she replied: “Vision, strategy, and perseverance. No goal is unattainable if one is determined.

