Japan to restart the world’s largest nuclear power plant, 15 years after the Fukushima disaster

Japan’s Niigata region is expected to approve today the restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant—the world’s largest—in a landmark decision marking Japan’s gradual return to nuclear energy following the Fukushima disaster. The plant, located about 220 kilometers northwest of Tokyo, was shut down along with dozens of other reactors after the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami caused the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

Since then, Japan has restarted 14 of the 33 reactors still technically operable, as part of efforts to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. Kashiwazaki-Kariwa will be the first plant to reopen under the management of Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the same operator of the Fukushima plant, which has heightened concerns among residents.

Despite TEPCO’s assurances that it has implemented stringent safety measures and its commitment to invest $641 million in Niigata over the next decade, the local community remains deeply divided. An October survey revealed that 60% of residents believe the conditions for a safe restart have not yet been met, while nearly 70% express distrust toward the company.

The government, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, openly supports the restart, citing energy security concerns, the rising cost of LNG and coal imports, and increased electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence data centers. In this context, Japan aims to double the share of nuclear power in its energy mix to 20% by 2040, despite ongoing social opposition.

