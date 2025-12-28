Pierrakakis: New model of sustainable development for Greece after the Recovery Fund

At a time when the European economy is being tested by geopolitical tensions, investment challenges and changing balances in the global market, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Eurogroup President and Minister of Economy and Finance, outlines in Kathimerini the new framework of priorities for Europe and Greece after the Recovery Fund aid phase.

He focuses on the transition from emergency support to a model of sustainable growth based on investment, productivity, and institutional credibility.

It stresses that enhancing competitiveness goes through a strong private investment wave, digital and energy transformation, and stable fiscal rules. At the same time, it highlights the need to converge with the European average in GDP per capita, with policies that turn growth into real social benefits.

He underlines that the stakes for the next period are to maintain confidence, attract quality investment and continue reforms that enhance the long-term resilience of the Greek economy.

