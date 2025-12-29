new-wallets-accumulate-$143m-in-bitcoin-from-binance

Two newly created Bitcoin wallets withdrew a combined 1,600 BTC. Which is worth roughly $143 million. From Binance within a three-hour window on December 29. On-chain data shows the transfers originated from Binance hot wallets. Then moved directly into fresh addresses with no prior transaction history.

Whales are buying $BTC. In the past 3 hours, two newly created wallets have withdrawn 1,600 $BTC($143.65M) from #Binance.https://t.co/CmlhjrfUgNhttps://t.co/WM113aDd7P pic.twitter.com/jE7njWtf2u — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 29, 2025

The first transfer occurred around 4:00 a.m. UTC. When a new wallet received 600 BTC valued at about $54 million. Roughly three hours later, a second newly created wallet pulled in nearly 1,000 BTC. That is worth close to $90 million at prevailing prices. Both wallets remain inactive after the deposits. No outflows or internal movements have been recorded so far.

On-Chain Data Points to Long-Term Storage

According to blockchain monitoring shared by Lookonchain, the wallets involved show no previous activity. This pattern often signals accumulation rather than short-term trading. Large holders frequently move funds from exchanges to self-custody when they plan to hold assets longer. In contrast, traders preparing to sell usually keep funds on exchanges for faster execution. The absence of follow up transfers strengthens the view that these wallets are intended for storage. However, analysts caution that a single event does not confirm a broader accumulation trend.

Exchange Outflows Rise as Bitcoin Holds Near $90,000

The withdrawals occurred while Bitcoin traded near the $90,000 level after rebounding from recent lows. Market conditions remain volatile, with price action driven by macro uncertainty and shifting liquidity conditions. Exchange outflows often reduce the immediately available supply. As a result, sustained withdrawal activity can tighten liquidity over time. Still, analysts note that isolated movements may reflect custody reshuffling rather than fresh buying. Market participants continue to watch aggregate exchange balances and wallet dormancy metrics for confirmation. Without sustained follow-through, large single transfers may have limited price impact.

Analysts Urge Caution Despite Bullish Signals

Some traders described the withdrawals as bullish, citing the size and timing of the transactions. Others urged caution, pointing out that similar wallet activity has appeared in the past. Without leading to immediate upside. Analysts stressed that true accumulation usually appears as consistent exchange outflows, not just one-off events. They also highlighted the importance of funding rates and derivatives positioning, which can quickly shift market direction. Currently, the movement adds another data point to a closely watched on-chain landscape. Whether these wallets represent long term conviction or strategic repositioning. That will likely become clearer in the days ahead as broader flow trends develop.