whales-withdraw-1,600-bitcoin-worth-nearly-$144m-from-binance

Key Takeaways Two newly created wallets withdrew 1,600 Bitcoin from Binance.

Bitcoin surged past $90,000 on Sunday but later cooled to $87,600.

Two newly created wallets pulled 1,600 Bitcoin valued at approximately $144 million from Binance over the past eight hours. The withdrawals were flagged by the on-chain analytics team at Lookonchain.

Whales are buying $BTC. In the past 3 hours, two newly created wallets have withdrawn 1,600 $BTC($143.65M) from #Binance.https://t.co/CmlhjrfUgNhttps://t.co/WM113aDd7P pic.twitter.com/jE7njWtf2u — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 29, 2025

Large-scale Bitcoin movements from exchanges to private wallets are typically interpreted as accumulation by major holders known as whales. Such withdrawals often signal reduced selling pressure and long-term holding intent among major market participants.

Bitcoin climbed above $90,000 late Sunday before easing back to around $87,600 ahead of the US market open on Monday, according to CoinGecko.