bitcoin-and-ethereum-influx:-strategy-grabs-1,200-btc,-bitmine-immersion-ups-eth-by-44,000

With Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices facing significant corrections, the two largest publicly traded holders of these cryptocurrencies, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and Bitmine Immersion, have made substantial moves to bolster their portfolios over the past week.

Strategy Resumes Bitcoin Acquisitions

On Monday, Strategy announced that, between 22 and 28 December, it had acquired 1,129 Bitcoin at an average price of around $88,568 each, totaling approximately $108.8 million.

This latest purchase increased Strategy’s Bitcoin portfolio to 672,497 tokens, originally acquired for roughly $74,997 per token, making the total investment approximately $50.44 billion.

Alongside these acquisitions, the company sold $108.8 million in Class A common stock under its at-the-market equity offering, leaving a major $11.7 billion still available for future issuance and sale.

This follows the week after 24 November, during which the company did not make any new crypto acquisitions or issue any securities. Notably, Strategy also paused its purchasing activities between 15 and 21 December, ending a three-week streak of acquisitions. During this time, it sold common stock amounting to $747.8 million.

Bitmine Stashes 4,110,525 Ethereum

On the other side, Bitmine Immersion has disclosed a significant increase in its Ethereum holdings, adding 44,463 ETH in just the past week. This move brings its total stash to 4,110,525 ETH, which constitutes about 3.41% of the entire Ethereum supply. Out of this cache, Bitmine has staked 408,627 ETH.

Tom Lee, the Chairman of Fundstrat and a key figure at Bitmine, commented on the market’s seasonal activity, noting that trading tends to slow as the year draws to a close. He stated, “Bitmine added 44,463 ETH in the past week, as we continue to be the largest ‘fresh money’ buyer of ETH in the world.”

Lee attributed the downward pressure on cryptocurrency and related equities to year-end tax-loss selling, which typically peaks between December 26 and December 30.

Emphasizing Bitmine’s strategic focus, Lee remarked that the company remains dedicated to enhancing shareholder value. This commitment involves accretively acquiring ETH per share, optimizing yields, and income on its Ethereum holdings.

Crypto Market Woes

Despite these acquisitions, both cryptocurrencies have failed to regain their key levels, with BTC consolidating below $90,000 at around $87,400 and ETH trading just above $2,920. On a year-to-date basis, both ETH and BTC are set to close 2025 with losses of 12% and 6%, respectively.

Strategy’s stock, which trades under the ticker name MSTR, is currently priced at around $156 per share. This represents a substantial 71% decline from the all-time high of $540 reached in November 2024.

At the time of writing, Bitmine’s BMNR stock was trading at $28.40, having recorded an even greater loss than Strategy when compared to its all-time high price of $161. This equates to an 82% loss for the company’s stock since July of this year.