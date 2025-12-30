Greece attracts buyers from 110 countries – €1.5 billion in revenue from property sales

Interest from foreign buyers in The Ellinikon residential developments has come from more than 110 countries. The ratio between domestic and international buyers is 55% Greek and 45% international buyers, of which 22% are from the Greek diaspora, according to the latest Lamda Development prospectus.

More specifically, a significant amount of international interest is being recorded from Greek expatriates, mainly from the United States and Australia. The road shows organized by Lamda have played a decisive role, as well as the promotional activities to promote the project in the international residential and investment market.

In this context, recently, during the Property Congress 2025, the Australian property market institution held in Perth, Lamda presented The Ellinikon and the new investment opportunities that highlight Athens as an international destination for modern, sustainable urban living.

As reported among other things, total property sales receipts for the Ellinikon Project from the start of the project until 30.11.2025, amounted to €1.5 billion, with 84% of the 671 residential properties in Little Athens sold or committed.

