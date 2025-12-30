Stock Exchange: March 2010 levels, “running” at 44.3% this year

The Greek stock market closed in bearish territory today, despite making gains for most of the day. Even so, the General Index consolidated above 2,100 points as it stayed above that milestone for a sixth day. Moreover, it is within striking distance of the year’s high (2,127.79 points – Dec 23), followed by the 2,137.37 points of March 29, 2010, with one “turn” left to complete the trading year.

Specifically, in Tuesday’s (30/12) session, the GD fell by 2.69 points or -0.13% to close at 2,120.82 points. The index’s range was set at around 11 points, with a daily low of 2,120.69 points and a daily high of 2,131.55 points. Intra-December gains of +1.81%, and this year’s return is +44.31%.

Titan played a leading role for another session. The cement company’s shares remained on an upward trajectory for the 9th consecutive day, renewed their historical record, and for the first time were above EUR 53. GEK TERNA also strengthened significantly, surpassing EUR 25.5 intraday (26-year record – December 1999), boosted by the completion of the transaction for the acquisition of Egnatia Odos through a concession for the next 35 years. PPC recorded a small rise, but enough to return above EUR 18 and close at a new 17-year high (August 2008). On the other hand, Jumbo and ElvalHalcor came under pressure, falling more than -2%. Trade Estates lost more than -3% due to the net dividend of EUR 0.065 per share “cut” today, also correcting from the record levels of EUR 2.

The new AGM of EFAE and the last dividend of 2025

Developments continue regarding the cancelled general meeting of HFSF, which took place on 22 December. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be reconvened on Tuesday 20 January at 17:00, with a date for a repeat meeting, in case the required quorum is not reached, on Tuesday 27 January at 17:00.

“The re-convening of the General Meeting of the Company’s shareholders was deemed necessary due to procedural issues related to the convening of the General Meeting of 22 December 2025, at which, in any case, no relevant resolutions were passed. For reasons of transparency and legal certainty, the Board of Directors considered that the procedure for convening the General Meeting should be repeated,” EFSE clarifies in a statement.

Trade Estates was trading today without the right to receive the interim dividend, a net amount of EUR 0.065 per share, which corresponds to approximately EUR 7.87 million. Payment to the beneficiaries will start on Thursday, 8 January. This is the last dividend payment of this year.

Prodea Investments is proceeding with a significant transaction of EUR 1.25 billion, following the approval of the sale of large real estate portfolios by shareholders at yesterday’s extraordinary general meeting. According to Eurobank Equities, the approval was necessary as the transactions exceed 51% of the total value of the company’s assets. Under the deal, Papaleka Group will acquire real estate and equity interests worth €745 million, while National Bank is expected to acquire assets worth €510 million, mainly properties it already occupies and had leased from Prodea.

Meanwhile, Quality and Reliability’s 27.34 million rights to participate in the recent cash-settled AMC, tradable until 9 January, with a free daily variation limit and a starting price of €0.0341 per right, were also admitted to trading. The exercise period of the option is set from 30 December to 14 January.

The period of validity of the option is from 1 January to 14 January.

Mini-correction on Wall Street – Euro markets at record levels

Technological liquidations took place on Wall Street yesterday, aiming for gains after the S&P 500 hit a record high of 7,000 points for the first time. The release of the minutes from the recent Fed meeting later today is expected to set the tone for the US market. The key indices are down modestly, by -0.1%, in Tuesday’s session.

In contrast, bullish trends prevail on European stock markets, which are trading near their historical highs as we approach the end of 2025. The pan-European Stoxx 600 is up +0.5% at 592 points and heading for a new all-time high.

