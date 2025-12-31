all-financial-measures-for-the-next-18-months,-who-will-benefit:-detailed-implementation-timeline

The 2026 Budget includes the largest intervention in personal income tax in recent decades, accompanied by numerous positive measures that support the real income of all citizens, as well as the necessary credits, within the framework of fiscal space, to improve state services, healthcare, defense, and to boost investments.

The detailed timeline for implementing the positive measures is as follows:

December 2025: After the €250 support given to low-pensioners, people with disabilities, and uninsured elderly, the rent refund, and the salary increases for security forces paid in November, December will see pension increases with a 50% offset of the increases against the personal difference, taking into account the reduced tax rates.

Additionally, in December, approximately €1.2 billion in support will be paid to farmers, as well as the new support for livestock farmers affected by sheep pox.

January 2026: From January 2026, net monthly wages for private and public sector employees will increase as lower withholding will be applied on gross salaries based on the new tax scale. Families with children and young people up to 30 years old will particularly benefit.

From January 1, 2026, VAT will be reduced by 30% on the islands of the North Aegean Region, the Evros Prefecture (Samothraki), and the Dodecanese Prefecture for populations up to 20,000 residents.

Also, in January, around 75,000 members of the armed forces will receive their salary increases retroactively from October, while foreign service allowances and special duty allowances for Ministry of Foreign Affairs personnel will increase.

From January 2026, the subscription TV fee affecting over 1 million accounts, both households and businesses, will be abolished.

March 2026: With the ENFIA property tax assessment in March 2026, around 1 million property owners living in settlements up to 1,500 residents—and specifically in Evros, Western Macedonia, and border settlements up to 1,700 residents—will see their tax reduced by 50%.

In the tax returns opening in March 2026, about 477,000 taxpayers will have a lower burden due to reduced living expense benchmarks for homes and cars. Dependent children with their own income will be exempt from the minimum objective living expense.

Additionally, self-employed individuals living in settlements outside Attica up to 1,500 residents and in border areas up to 1,700 residents will have a 50% reduced minimum income. New mothers who are self-employed will also be exempt from imputed income in the year of childbirth and the following two years.

April 2026: From April 1, 2026, the minimum wage will increase further. This increase also raises unemployment benefits, maternity benefits, seniority allowances, overtime pay, and other allowances.

From the same month, public sector salaries will also increase proportionally to the minimum wage increase.

November 2026: In November 2026, the €250 support will be paid again to low-pensioners, people with disabilities, and uninsured elderly, along with the rent refund.

December 2026: In December 2026, pensions will increase based on GDP and inflation, without any offset against the personal difference.

January – March 2027: From January 2027, employees and employers will receive additional relief as social security contributions will be reduced by an extra 0.5%.

In the tax returns opening in March 2027 for the 2026 fiscal year, self-employed and farmers will see a significant income tax reduction due to lower rates under the new tax reform.

For property owners, the 2027 returns for the 2026 fiscal year will see significant tax reductions for over 160,000 owners, as the rental income tax rate from €12,000–€24,000 decreases from 35% to 25%.

With the ENFIA assessment in March 2027, around 1 million property owners living in settlements up to 1,500 residents and in border areas up to 1,700 residents will see their tax reduced to zero.

April 2027: Finally, from April 1, 2027, the minimum wage will increase further to €950. The total increase from 2021, when the minimum wage was €650, will be 46%. Public sector salaries will increase accordingly.

- All financial measures for the next 18 months, who will benefit: Detailed implementation timeline appeared first on - English.