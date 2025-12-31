PPC: Stable prices in household tariffs in January despite the rise in wholesale prices

The PPC is keeping the prices of its basic residential tariffs for January 2026 unchanged, despite the upward trend recorded by the wholesale electricity price in December, confirming its strategy of cost containment for the benefit of consumers.

In particular, the price of the floating green residential tariff C1/C1N remains at €0.139/kWh, with the application of an 11% discount. This is a price reduced by about 10% compared to January 2025, when the corresponding tariff was set at 0.155 €/kWh.

The charge in low tariff zones also remains unchanged at €0.125/kWh, offering a significant advantage to consumers with dual-zone meters who can transfer their consumption to the reduced billing hours.

During 2025, PPC made available the cheapest green tariff in the market, implementing discounts and promotions totalling €350 million. Through this policy, the company strengthened its position as a reliable provider, actively supporting Greek households in an environment of high volatility in the energy markets.

At the same time, PPC continues to strengthen its presence in the fixed blue tariffs. The myHomeEnter program stands out, under which new customers who join by 31 January 2026 can “lock in” a fixed price of €0.115/kWh for a period of 12 months.

The range of fixed plans also includes the myHome Plan, with a promotion of €100, and myHome Online, with a corresponding benefit of €50. All fixed blue plans provide access to the MyRewardsCoupons rewards program via the myHome app, while the myHome Plan comes with additional rewards, such as six months of free Disney+ subscription.

