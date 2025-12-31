Taxes of €735.5 million and social security contributions of more than €7.7 million were paid by Karelia in 2025

The financial achievements and benefits of the tobacco company “Karelia” to its employees were announced by the company’s CEO, Andreas G. Karelia, in his annual message just before the turn of the year. As he said, theexceptional employee benefits, as well as financial support for institutions and foundations, will exceed the total amount of 6,200,000 euros

this year.

According to Karelia, the company’s total sales volume exceeded 18 billion cigarettes for the first time in 2025, with an increase of about 9% compared to 2024, while in 2025, Karelia contributed to the state coffers amounts of Special Excise Tax and VAT, as well as all other forms of taxes, totalling 735.5 million. At the same time, the company’s contributions to insurance organizations in 2025 exceeded 7.7 million euros.

As a result of the company’s financial results, the benefits announced are also accrued.

Specifically:

The company announced an extensive package of bonuses and benefits for its employees, including a one-off net payment of €500 for the festive season, a lottery in which 40 employees will each receive €1,000 net, and extraordinary financial assistance of €2,000 net for employees with children studying at state universities. An additional €500 net will be granted to employees whose children were admitted to such institutions in 2025, along with a state-of-the-art Apple laptop for each of those students. As in the previous year, and in light of strong profitability, all employees will also receive a one-time benefit equivalent to one gross monthly salary. Performance-related rewards include bonuses of €2,700 net for 150 employees and a “golden bonus” of €4,000 net for 55 employees whose performance was deemed outstanding, while employees with perfect attendance throughout the year will receive an attendance bonus of €1,200 net. Additionally, in recognition of the company surpassing sales of 18 billion cigarettes in 2025, each employee will receive a special benefit of €1,800 gross. At the same time, the company announced a total of €1 million in support for social and public institutions, including €250,000 for the Kalamata General Hospital to purchase medical equipment, €50,000 for the Kalamata Fire Service, €100,000 for the Hellenic Selected Special Missions Group, €50,000 for the Messinia Association of Friends of Persons with Special Needs (SY.F.AMEA), €100,000 for the Hadjipaterio Foundation, €50,000 for the Lighthouse for the Blind of Greece, €50,000 for the THALPOS – Mental Health organization, €50,000 for SOS Children’s Villages of Kalamata, and €50,000 for the non-profit organization EXELIXI ZOIS.

