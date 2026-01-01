tether-ceo-paolo-ardoino-reveals-the-amount-of-bitcoin-the-company-will-purchase-in-the-last-quarter-of-2025!-here-are-the-details

Tether has once again drawn attention in the cryptocurrency market by significantly increasing its Bitcoin holdings in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced on social media that the company purchased over 8,888 Bitcoin in the last quarter of 2025. This purchase is considered part of Tether’s long-term digital asset strategy.

Tether, with its stablecoin USDT, is one of the largest players in the global crypto ecosystem. The company’s increased Bitcoin purchases are interpreted as both a balance sheet diversification strategy and a strong signal of continued institutional confidence in Bitcoin. In recent years, many large companies have chosen to add Bitcoin to their reserves as a hedge against inflation and a long-term store of value.

Paolo Ardoino’s statement comes at a time of volatility in Bitcoin prices. Throughout 2025, global macroeconomic developments, interest rate policies, and geopolitical risks increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Despite this, Tether’s large-scale Bitcoin purchases demonstrate the company’s confidence in the market’s long-term potential.

Experts say that Tether’s Bitcoin purchases could reduce supply pressure in the market and keep institutional investor interest alive. They also note that this move reveals that stablecoin issuers are increasingly turning to digital assets, not just fiat assets.

This statement from Tether indicates that the company’s crypto asset management strategy and its approach to Bitcoin will continue to be closely monitored in the coming period.

*This is not investment advice.