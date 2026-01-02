According to seasonally adjusted employment and unemployment estimates released by ELSTAT, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 8.2% in November 2025, down from an upwardly revised 9.7% in November 2024 and 8.6% in October 2025.

The number of employed persons reached 4,406,148, representing an increase of 121,939 persons (2.8%) compared with November 2024 and an increase of 38,600 persons (0.9%) compared with October 2025.

The number of unemployed persons totaled 395,436, a decrease of 62,458 persons (13.6%) compared with November 2024 and a decrease of 13,900 persons (3.4%) compared with October 2025.

Persons under the age of 75 who were outside the labor force—that is, neither employed nor actively seeking work—numbered 2,937,797. This represents a decline of 86,848 persons (2.9%) compared with November 2024 and a decrease of 26,982 persons (0.9%) compared with October 2025.

- ELSTAT: Unemployment fell to 8.2% in November 2025 appeared first on - English.