Winter sales 2026: When they start and on which Sundays the shops will be open

Just a few days remain before the official start of the winter sales, which will run from Monday, January 12, to Friday, February 27.

Several stores have already launched promotions to attract customers.

Participation in the sales is voluntary for stores. However, those that take part must clearly indicate both the original and discounted prices and avoid using misleading offers.

Consumers are also - by law. They have the right to return or exchange products in case of defects and are safeguarded against false pricing or unfair practices.

Which Sundays will stores be open?

On the first and second Sundays of the winter sales—Sunday, January 18, and Sunday, January 25—shops will be open.

During the sales period, Sunday opening hours are recommended to be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

