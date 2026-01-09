JP Morgan: STOXX will upgrade Greece this year – Which stocks will see significant inflows

STOXX is expected to upgrade Greece from emerging market to developed market status in 2026, according to JPMorgan, a move that would allow Greek equities to be included in the main European indices. The U.S. bank says the decision is likely to be announced during the annual country classification review and implemented as part of the September 2026 index rebalancing.

JPMorgan estimates that total passive inflows would amount to approximately $962.7 million, reflecting purely the mechanical reallocation of funds. As noted in the report, these inflows would be driven by the inclusion of Greek stocks in the STOXX Europe 600 and Euro STOXX indices, rather than by active investment decisions or changes in fundamental valuations.

The bank also recalls that Greece was placed on the STOXX watchlist in 2025, in line with the index provider’s methodology for potential reclassifications. Given the minimum one-year watchlist requirement, JPMorgan believes that 2026 represents the first opportunity for an upgrade decision, with technical implementation scheduled for September of that year.

