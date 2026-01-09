“turbulence,-yes;-problems,-no”-is-what-the-mercosur-agreement-is-expected-to-bring-for-greece

Turbulence, but not problems, for Greek products and agricultural production are expected after the ratification of the Mercosur agreement, according to assessments by stakeholders with excellent knowledge of its parameters. For Greece, one of the key issues was the protection of citrus fruits, which are in fact -, as any imports will be included in the mechanism of the so-called entry price; that is, they will be subject to increased tariffs in order to protect prices and the competitiveness of domestic and European products.

What is mainly emphasized is that key Greek products such as feta and olive oil are -, and that new export routes are being created toward the Latin American countries signing the reduced-tariff trade agreement with the EU (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay). New opportunities are also opening up for Greek wines. At the same time, the clauses included in the agreement fully protect the 21 Greek PDO products (- Designation of Origin), which are:

Kalamata Olives

Kalamata Olive Oil

Kefalograviera

Kolymvari Chania Crete Olive Oil

Amfissa Conservolia Olives

Corinthian Currant “Vostitsa”

Kozani Saffron

Lygourio Asclepieion Olive Oil

Manouri

Chios Mastic

Sitia Lasithi Crete Olive Oil

Feta

Amyndeon Wine

Mantinia Wine

Naoussa Wine

Nemea Wine

Retsina of Attica

Samos Wine

Santorini Wine

Tsipouro

It is noted that negotiations for the signing of the agreement lasted 25 years, while strong reactions persist from French farmers and livestock breeders, mainly due to the fact that the agreement provides for the import of beef into the EU under a quota system, a development that affects a key productive sector of France’s primary sector.

