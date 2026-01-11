bitcoin-price-prediction:-will-btc-break-out-to-$100k-next-week?

Bitcoin price is continuing to trade below a major resistance zone, showing signs of hesitation as markets wait for a clearer direction. On the daily chart, Bitcoin has repeatedly failed to move above the resistance range between $92,800 and $101,200, a level that has capped prices since late November.

Bitcoin Faces Strong Resistance

Over the past several weeks, Bitcoin has made multiple attempts to push higher but has been rejected each time near this resistance area. These repeated pullbacks show sellers remain active, making it difficult for the price to break out in the short term.

This kind of price action is not unusual after a strong rally, as Bitcoin often pauses and struggles before deciding its next move.

Short-Term Outlook Hinges on the Weekend

Analysts say the next few days could be important for Bitcoin’s short-term direction. While the price still shows signs that another push higher is possible, there is no confirmed breakout yet. If Bitcoin fails to move above resistance soon, pressure could build for another drop.

On the smaller time frame, Bitcoin is facing immediate resistance between $90,976 and $92,047. As long as the price stays below this zone, upside momentum remains limited.

Levels to Watch

If Bitcoin manages to break above this short-term resistance, it could open the door for a move toward $98,400. However, if the price is rejected again, analysts warn that Bitcoin could revisit lower support levels, potentially falling toward the mid-$70,000 range.

For now, Bitcoin remains stuck in a tight range, respecting both support and resistance. Until then, the market appears to be in a holding pattern, with next week likely to play a key role in shaping Bitcoin’s next major price move.