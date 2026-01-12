Elon Musk: Don’t save for retirement – It won’t matter

For decades, setting money aside for old age has been considered a basic act of financial self-protection. For Elon Musk, however, that “axiom” may soon expire.

He argues that artificial intelligence, automation, and other cutting-edge technologies will transform the economy so profoundly that the very concept of retirement—and therefore saving for it—will lose its meaning. His remarks have sparked strong reactions, not only because they challenge a cornerstone of personal financial planning, but also because they sharply contrast with the economic reality faced by millions of people today.

Speaking on the Moonshots with Peter Diamandis podcast, Musk stated bluntly that “you don’t have to worry about saving for retirement in 10 or 20 years” because it simply “won’t matter.” If even part of his predictions come true, he suggests, retirement will become an outdated concept.

A vision of abundance

At the heart of Musk’s thinking is a future driven by explosive gains in productivity. According to him, AI, robotics, and advances in energy technology will create an era of widespread abundance, where goods and services are plentiful and inexpensive, and where everyone has access to what he describes as a form of “universal high income.”

In this scenario, healthcare would be better than ever and universally accessible, knowledge would be free and unrestricted, and material scarcity would largely disappear. In short, the future Musk envisions resembles a technological utopia rather than the economy as we know it today.

A difficult transition and a crisis of meaning

Musk does not, however, romanticize the path to this future. He warns that the transition will be “bumpy,” marked by abrupt changes, social disruption, and a deeper existential challenge: the loss of meaning derived from work.

“If you have everything you want, is this really the future you want?” he asked, suggesting that in a world where work is no longer necessary, human identity and purpose could be profoundly shaken.

A clash with present reality

This optimistic—or radical—vision stands in stark contrast to current economic conditions. High inflation, soaring housing costs, rising interest rates, and stagnant wages have fueled a widespread cost-of-living crisis. For many people, higher education, quality healthcare, home ownership, or even starting a family feel increasingly out of reach.

In such an environment, a comfortable retirement already seems like a distant dream. Studies consistently show that most Americans are not saving enough—not out of negligence, but because they simply cannot afford to.

Wishful thinking or risky advice?

Musk’s vision can therefore be interpreted either as a hopeful glimpse into a radically improved future or as a potentially dangerous assumption. If people are encouraged to abandon saving and the promised era of technological abundance fails to arrive—or arrives far later than expected—the consequences would be severe and deeply personal.

History suggests that technological revolutions do reshape society, but rarely in the precise ways or timeframes envisioned by even the most optimistic innovators.

