rent-reimbursement:-on-15-january,-the-money-is-credited-to-the-beneficiaries

The countdown has begun for rent refunds to recipients, with money being credited to bank accounts on Thursday, January 15. The process applies to those who had to declare bank accounts or made corrective declarations after December 13.

At least 24,000 beneficiaries have not yet received money

This payment will only apply to those who filed between December 13 and December 30, 2025, to file their original return or amended their information during that time for the 2024 tax year.

The rent rebate

Substantially, the amounts of this allowance will be provided to those who:

-Filed an amended return for the 2024 tax year.

-Corrected information in Schedule 6 of the E1 (landlord information, annual rent, benefit number, etc.); added expenses for a primary or student residence that were not originally included.

-They had outstanding issues in their data that were resolved within the prescribed time limit

The crediting process will automatically be done to the bank accounts registered on the platform of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), without requiring any additional action from the beneficiaries.

