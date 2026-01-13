And formally the end of the line for Tsantali: the historic winery in bankruptcy

The historic winery “Evangelos Tsantalis S.A. Viticulture – Winery – Distillery” (under the distinctive title “OINOS S.A.”), by decision of the Court of First Instance of Thessaloniki registered in the General Commercial Register on 12 January 2026.

The court declared the company in bankruptcy, set the year 2023 as the year of cessation of payments, and appointed “Nikolaos Dim. Marantos (NM Asset Management Advisors)” as bankruptcy trustee. At the same time, the sale of all the company’s assets or its individual operating units was ordered under the Bankruptcy Code.

This decision formally opens the chapter of liquidation for one of the most emblematic Greek wineries, putting an end to a company that for decades has identified its name with Evangelos Tsantalis and the renaissance of Greek wine.

The man who, by systematically investing in high-value vineyards, geographical indications and strong brands, managed to create an international footprint. From Rapsani and Maroneia to Mount Athos and Halkidiki, Tsantali built one of the largest and most recognizable portfolios of Greek vineyards, while her wines were exported to dozens of countries, “building” the image of Greek wine in foreign markets.

After his death, the company passed to his heirs, who were called upon to manage an already heavy legacy of investment and borrowing during a period of repeated crises for the industry. Transitioning into an era proved to be the most difficult gamble in the company’s 134-year history.

The descent accelerated through a multi-year period of stresses – pandemic, energy costs, export disruptions, and financial squeeze – with a turning point in 2023, when for the first time in the company’s history no harvest took place and production effectively froze. From that point onwards, Tsantali entered a trajectory of inability to restart, eventually leading to the legal proceedings that now seal the bankruptcy.

