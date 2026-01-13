Athens Stock Exchange: Maintains 16-year highs – Buyers insist for fifth day

The Greek stock market remains on an upward trend for the fifth consecutive day, extending its 16-year record (January 2010) and consolidating above 2,200 points.

Specifically, in Tuesday’s (13/1) session, the General Index is up +0.13% to trade at 2,213.66 points, having moved so far between 2,209.97 (low of the day) and 2,217.45 points (high of the day).

Banking “signature” has the Athens Exchange rally at the start of 2026. The General Index counts four consecutive up sessions, extending 16-year highs. It has held a “defense” above 2,200 points, with the next best close located on January 11, 2010, and 2,315.31 points. It is “running” at a +4.25% pace this year, while banks are posting a double-digit “jump” of more than +10.5% in just six sessions for 2026. At the same time, the banking index is at its highest levels in the last 10 years, namely since November 18, 2015 (2,713.40 points).

