JPMorgan: Greece one of the most attractive markets for the Emerging Europe category

JPMorgan continues to rank Greece among its top investment picks in the emerging Southeast Europe (CEEMEA) region for 2026, reaffirming its overweight recommendation and identifying the country as one of the most attractive markets in Emerging Europe. The bank highlights Greece’s strong macroeconomic performance, coupled with relatively low valuations—particularly in the banking sector—and points to a potential transition to developed market indices as a medium-term catalyst.

On the macroeconomic front, JPMorgan forecasts Greek GDP growth of more than 2% in both 2025 and 2026, a pace it describes as the strongest in the Eurozone. This resilient growth outlook, alongside a more stable macroeconomic environment, underpins the firm’s constructive view of the Greek equity market.

Despite the market’s solid performance in recent years, valuations remain appealing. According to JPMorgan, the Greek market is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.1x, below its 10-year historical average and at a substantial discount to other emerging markets. Valuations are even more compelling in the banking sector, where Greek banks trade at 8.9x earnings—well below the levels seen among their European peers.

