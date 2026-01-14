Pierrakakis: The new 10-year bond record is the most convincing answer to those who question the value of the investment grade

Kyriakos Pierrakakis highlighted the strong performance of Greece’s new 10-year government bond, issued yesterday for €4 billion, which covered 50% of the country’s borrowing needs for 2026.

“The issuance of Greece’s new 10-year bond by the Public Debt Management Agency broke many records,” Pierrakakis wrote in a post. “The country borrowed €4 billion at a yield of 3.47%, compared to 3.63% last year, at a time when European interest rates have risen by about 25 basis points.”

He also pointed to the unprecedented investor demand, noting that bids totaled €49.5 billion from 330 investors—“the largest book of offers ever recorded for a Greek issue,” he said.

“This performance is the most convincing answer to those who question the value of Greece’s investment grade,” Pierrakakis added. “It translates into lower borrowing costs for the state, businesses, and citizens, and it brings more growth, stability, and hope.”

