The development plan for buildings on Alexandra Avenue has been launched

Launch of the First Phase of the Refugee Housing Redevelopment

Accordingly, the first quarter of 2026 will mark the launch of the tendering process for the first phase of the redevelopment plan for the Refugee Housing Complexes (Prosfygika) by the Region of Attica. Under the current planning framework, implementation is expected to run through 2028.

The initial objective is the restoration of 108 apartments, which will be used both for social housing and for the accommodation of relatives and carers of patients at the neighboring Agios Savvas General Oncology Hospital.

Scope of the Project

The project concerns the first four apartment blocks on the Alexandras Avenue frontage that are owned by the Region of Attica. The apartments in these buildings have been fully transferred to the Region by the Greek State and are under its exclusive ownership.

Of the eight historic apartment blocks comprising 228 apartments in total, 177 units have been transferred to the Region of Attica, while 51 remain under private ownership. The first phase of the restoration plan focuses exclusively on the four blocks with clear ownership status, totaling 108 apartments, as the remaining four blocks are subject to mixed ownership arrangements.

For this reason, and as is reasonably expected, restoring the remaining buildings under a single, unified plan is significantly more complex. At this stage, they are excluded from the first phase until ownership issues are fully clarified, with a long-term possibility of further expropriations remaining open.

A Challenging Undertaking

The project is far from straightforward. The historic apartment blocks on Alexandras Avenue—nearly a century old, with construction beginning in 1933—have endured decades of deterioration, controversy, and social conflict.

Previous redevelopment attempts, including those in the last decade, sparked strong reactions, while most of the buildings have been occupied for years by groups and collectives. The four front-facing blocks included in the first phase are also currently occupied. According to sources from the Region of Attica, “the issue of evacuation falls under the jurisdiction of the competent authorities”—namely the Ministries of Justice and Citizen Protection.

Funding and Timeline

The decision to launch the tendering process follows consultations between the Region of Attica and the competent services of the European Commission, which resulted in the inclusion of additional funding through a new action focused on access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Funding has been secured through European resources under the Attica Regional ESPA 2021–2027, with the total project budget estimated at approximately €15 million, covering restoration, renovation, and energy upgrading of the complex.

According to the indicative timetable:

Tendering is expected in Q1 2026

is expected in Contract signing within the same year

within the same year Project completion by 2028, provided no major delays arise

The core philosophy of the project is the preservation of the site’s social character by transforming a historic complex—deeply embedded in collective memory—into modern social housing.

The restored apartments will address the housing needs of vulnerable groups, including:

Low-income citizens

Low-income pensioners

Young adults aged 25–39

Unemployed individuals re-entering the labor market

A portion of the apartments will also be allocated to accommodate companions of patients at Agios Savvas Hospital.

The terms and conditions for allocating social housing will be determined by the State, while the Region of Attica, in cooperation with its development agency Nea Mitropolitiki Attiki S.A., will manage applications and oversee the operation of the buildings.

An additional objective of the first phase is to improve safety in the wider area, which has been affected by long-standing occupations and incidents of lawlessness in parts of the complex.

Historical Background

Construction of the Alexandras Avenue Refugee Housing Complexes—key historical landmarks of the interwar period—began in 1933 to house Greek refugees from Pontus and Asia Minor.

The first four buildings, comprising 120 apartments, were built between 1933 and 1935, based on designs by civil engineer Dimitris Kyriakou. The remaining four buildings, with 108 apartments, were designed by architect Kimon Laskaris and completed between 1934 and 1936. Both architects worked under the Technical Service of the Ministry of Welfare at the time.

As noted by the Archaeology of the City of Athens, the complex represents “the outcome of an organized state housing mechanism, established to address the massive influx of refugees who flooded Athens and the rest of Greece following the Asia Minor Catastrophe.”

Architecturally, the buildings are strictly utilitarian, influenced by German functionalism: simple rectangular volumes constructed with reinforced concrete slabs and plastered masonry, devoid of ornamentation. Today, the only visible “decoration” is the result of history itself—such as bullet marks from the December 1944 clashes still visible on the walls.

Heritage Status and Decline

The eight apartment blocks cover a total area of 17,215 sq.m. and consist of 228 apartments of approximately 50 sq.m. each. They were designated as listed monuments in two phases:

Two buildings in 2003

The remaining six in 2009

This designation followed intense public backlash in the late 1990s, when plans were announced to demolish the complex and convert the site into a park, as part of preparations for the 2004 Olympic Games.

During that period, apartment ownership passed to the State—either through purchase or compulsory expropriation—resulting in the current mixed ownership regime.

The following decade was marked by legal battles, including appeals to the Council of State, ultimately leading to the designation of the entire complex in 2009 as one of the few surviving examples of interwar social housing in Greece.

Inevitably, prolonged abandonment followed, along with decay, devaluation, and occupations—particularly in State-owned apartments. Discussions about the site’s future resurfaced in recent years (notably during its inclusion in HRADF/TAIPED), and are now being reset on a new basis.

Nikos Hardalias: “We Are Returning the Refugee Housing to Society”

“The Region of Attica is assuming a historic responsibility: to return the Refugee Housing Complexes to society—as a tool for social cohesion, both today and in the future,” says Regional Governor Nikos Hardalias.

“A century ago, these buildings housed refugees seeking safety and a new beginning. Today, in the same spirit of solidarity, we aim to transform them into spaces of social housing, dignity, and opportunity for vulnerable citizens.”

He emphasized that social policy is a central strategic choice, noting that the Region updated studies, resolved bureaucratic obstacles, and—most importantly—secured European funding by introducing a dedicated action for affordable and sustainable housing.

“With a budget of approximately €15 million, the project will be tendered in the first quarter of 2026, contracted within the same year, and completed by 2028—transforming a vital part of the urban fabric.”

The restored apartments will support families, unemployed individuals re-entering the workforce, young people, and low-income elderly citizens, while some units will host companions of patients from Agios Savvas Hospital.

“This is not merely a renovation project,” Hardalias concludes. “It is an investment in dignity, social cohesion, and respect for history. It proves that with political will and coordinated action, social policy and sustainable development can deliver tangible results for citizens’ everyday lives.”

