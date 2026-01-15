Oil prices fall 3% after Trump’s statements on Iran

Oil prices were down in international markets by as much as 3% today, after Donald Trump said “the killings” in Iran “are over,” as well as the U.S. president’s choice to remain vague about the possibility of a U.S. military operation against the Islamic Republic.

Around 04:00 (GMT), a barrel of North American WTI was down 3% at $60.16, while North Sea Brent was down 2.87% at $64.61.

Prices had risen sharply in recent days due to escalating tensions in Iran, which has been wracked by massive protests that have been violently suppressed, and Washington’s threats to Tehran.

