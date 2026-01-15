Tourism: Greece, Athens, and Attica lead with over 4.75 billion euros in revenue by 2019—Doubling previous figures

The continued rise of tourism in Athens is boosting tourism receipts in the Attica Region, which is the big winner among the country’s 13 regions, with almost double the receipts from 2019.

Already based on official aggregate data from the Bank of Greece as compiled by the Institute of the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (INSETE), Attica shows the most significant contribution to the overall change in all three tourism variables, arrivals, receipts, and overnight stays, especially in receipts, which tend to double from 2019, reaching levels of over 4.75 billion. In 2024, from 2.59 billion euros six years ago, with a very significant share of all the regions in terms of the changes observed between 2019 and 2024 in arrivals, receipts, and overnight stays. In particular, in terms of overnight stays, Attica shows an increase of 13.8 million compared to a decrease of 1.4 million for all the regions of the country. In terms of Average Spending, it increased by 13% from 480 euros to 541 euros.

On the other hand, the highest share of the country’s total receipts is held by the South Aegean, at 28%, reaching 5.7 billion euros in total in 2024.

For Attica, the positive streak continues in 2025, based on the official figures of the BoE so far, with Dimitris Fragakis, executive chairman of New Metropolitan Attica S.A., commenting on the figures for the year just ended: “The Region of Attica has recorded in 2025 the highest percentage increase in receipts among all regions. In the 9 months, receipts amounted to 4.32 billion euros (from 3.49 billion, +23.9%). Visits reached 7.35 million (from 6.66 million, +10.4%), while overnight stays remained essentially stable at 36.21 million (from 35.92 million, +0.8%). The average length of stay decreased, however, expenditure per visit increased to €588 (from €524, +12.1%) and expenditure per night increased to €119 (from €97, +22.9%).”

